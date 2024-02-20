Celebrity Chef Manu Feildel gets Dinner Done

After watching Manu Feildel judge NZ cooking contestants on our screens, the French chef from across the ditch has now teamed up with Ingham’s NZ to launch Dinner Done, creating a range of delicious yet quick and easy recipes cooking with NZ chicken, with free YouTube cooking tutorials, tips and tricks and more.

Manu’s Ingham’s NZ Dinner Done collection includes seven recipes, ranging from those to help you cook like a chef at home, to recipes designed to get the kids involved – created by Manu with the help of his 8-year-old daughter Charlee. All recipes are available now at inghams.co.nz/dinner-done/

Here’s a peak at how Manu and Charlee make the kitchen sizzle: Check out how Manu and Charlee sizzle here: https://youtu.be/bQtL0l12Iiw?si=LCE3OGVicfAgvXKs

Recipes:

1. Manu’s French-style Roasted Butterflied Chicken – cooking with Ingham’s whole chicken.

2. Manu’s Chicken Tray Bake with Corn Slaw – cooking with Ingham’s whole chicken.

3. Manu’s Tempura Breast Nugget Tacos with Corn & Avocado Salsa – cooking with Ingham’s Tempura Nuggets.

4. Manu’s Asian Cabbage Salad with Tenders & Dipping Sauces – cooking with Ingham’s Original Chicken Tenders.

5. Manu’s Original Chicken Tenderloins Tray Bake – cooking with Ingham’s Original Chicken Tenders.

6. Manu and Charlee’s Tempura Chicken Nugget Lettuce Cups – cooking with Ingham’s Tempura Nuggets.

7. Manu and Charlee’s Mexi-bean Loaded Chicken Chipees – cooking with Ingham’s Crumbed Chicken Chipees.

Launching Ingham’s NZ Dinner Done, Manu said: “We all have busy days, and after a long day – like everyone – I just want Dinner Done. Chicken is an incredibly versatile protein, is quick to cook, and can be used in a huge range of recipes and cuisines. As a father of two wonderful kids, getting a tasty dinner on the table that everyone will eat is a top priority – particularly midweek! – and that’s why I’m excited to launch Ingham’s NZ Dinner Done.”

Alongside the recipe collection, Manu provides a series of tips and tricks such as a video on ‘How to butterfly a chicken’, blogs on ‘How to cook the perfect roast chicken’, ‘Must-have dinner staples’ and more.

Ingham’s NZ Caroline Hayes, General Manager, said: “We’re thrilled to work with Manu to share these delicious recipes, as well as tips and tricks, to help people get Dinner Done. At Ingham’s we’re committed to being Always Good, and providing quick, easy and tasty meals is just one way we’re working to bring this to life.”

To learn more about Ingham’s NZ Dinner Done, visit Inghams.co.nz/whatsnew or follow @InghamsChickenNZ on Facebook, @inghamsnz on Instagram and @inghamschicken on YouTube.

Media Release 20 February 2024.