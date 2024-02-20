NZ’s first Solar Panel Cleaning Robot

Eco Shine Solar founded by brothers Edwin, Sam, and Ben O’Dea, has successfully completed New Zealand’s first project using an advanced solar panel cleaning robot.

The Robot is designed and manufactured in Luxembourg and is the first of its kind to be imported into New Zealand. Traditionally solar panel cleaning is done with water fed poles and manual brushing.

The adoption of the Solar Panel Cleaning Robot is a leap forward in maintaining renewable energy systems, offering a safer, more efficient, and automated cleaning solution. This innovation comes at a crucial time as the solar industry in New Zealand experiences rapid growth, yet faces challenges with underperformance due to inadequate maintenance.

The Maiden Voyage

Eco Shine Solar cleaned 1000+ heavily soiled solar panels on a rooftop installation over 2 days on the 13th/14th of February in the Northland town Whangārei.

The system was installed in 2016 and had never been professionally cleaned. The panels were in bad shape with heavy soiling from dirt, dust and lichen. Lichen is particularly tough to remove from solar panels as it requires manual methods to remove safely and effectively.

Despite this, the robot performed extremely well resulting in a 35% increase in system efficiency. This will result in $1000’s of dollars in energy savings each year underscoring the importance of proper maintenance to maximise energy production and extend the lifespan of solar investments.

“The robot is designed specifically for solar panel cleaning. It cleans faster more efficiently and allows us to be a lot safer up on the roof.”

Ben O’Dea, Owner – Eco Shine Solar

Proper cleaning of solar panels is crucial, as incorrect methods can void warranties and diminish the system’s effectiveness. Eco Shine Solar’s use of the solar panel cleaning robot ensures that panels are maintained to the highest standard, safeguarding against potential damage and warranty issues. This approach not only benefits the immediate customer but sets a precedent for solar panel maintenance across New Zealand.

