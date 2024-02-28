NNT Uniforms Expands to New Zealand

NNT Uniforms, Australia’s leading healthcare and corporate uniform brand, is thrilled to announce its launch in Aotearoa New Zealand. The brand, owned by Workwear Group, Wesfarmers’ (ASX top 20) uniform and workwear division, is now set to offer its top-of-the-line apparel to industries across New Zealand.

Workwear Group, as Australia’s largest provider of uniforms and workwear, is known for manufacturing and distributing superior apparel to clients across a broad range of industries. The addition of NNT Uniforms, a brand that has been dressing Australia’s nurses, midwives, allied health professionals, and those in the corporate sector since 1962, further solidifies their market position.

NNT Uniforms’ comprehensive range extends from medical scrubs to casual suiting, shirts, dresses, knitwear, and more. The brand prides itself on being ‘Fit for the Frontline,’ a testament to their commitment to support the critical work of frontline workers, be it in healthcare or any other frontline setting.

With its New Zealand launch, NNT Uniforms will continue to make its products available through wholesale channel , in addition to servicing major accounts. Their diverse product line is designed to cater to the variety of needs and expectations of different sectors and industries.

“NNT Uniforms is more than just a brand; it’s a commitment to quality, comfort, and functionality. Our move into New Zealand signifies our continued dedication to providing frontline workers with apparel that lives up to their vital roles,” says Jamie Meikleham, NZ Country Manager, Workwear Group.

The New Zealand businesses can now experience the trusted quality and dependability that NNT Uniforms is renowned for. The brand’s dedication to providing superior workwear aligns with Workwear Group’s mission to remain at the forefront of the industry.

For more information about NNT Uniforms and their product offering, visit their website www.nnt.co.nz

Media Release 29 February 2024.