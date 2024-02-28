Mighty Minds Expands Early Childhood Education Reach in Auckland

Mighty Minds, a leader in quality early childhood education, proudly announces expanded services to four Auckland locations. The new centers in Mt. Wellington, Penrose, Glenfield, and Bucklands Beach bring Mighty Minds’ innovative and child-centered approach to daycare, childcare, and preschool to even more families in the region.

“We deeply understand the importance of those early years. Our expansion makes sure more Auckland children have a safe, nurturing childcare environment where they can learn and reach their full potential. Children thrive when their individual interests and learning styles are celebrated.”

Mighty Minds embraces a Montessori-inspired approach to teaching and care. This child-led philosophy encourages curiosity, independence, and a lifelong love of learning. The new centers feature:

– Spacious classrooms designed with a child’s perspective in mind

– Age-specific programs tailored to each stage of development

– Ample outdoor learning areas fostering connection with nature

– A dedicated team of trained caregivers, certified teachers, and passionate educators

“We are more than just daycare or preschool. We’re committed to partnering with parents to support their child’s holistic development. We provide regular updates, resources, and opportunities for parent involvement. Our goal is to build a true childcare community where children and families feel supported and empowered.”

Mighty Minds invites families to schedule tours of the new locations. To learn more about our daycare, childcare, and preschool programs, visit the Mighty Minds website at www.mightyminds.co.nz or contact the centers directly.

Media Release 29 February 2024.