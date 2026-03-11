Global Volatility Drives Surge in Demand for Financial Visibility Tool

As global markets react to rising geopolitical tensions and volatile oil prices, a New Zealand fintech startup says more people are seeking clarity about their personal finances.

Dashr, a New Zealand–built financial dashboard, has seen a noticeable spike in new signups in recent weeks as global uncertainty drives individuals to better understand their financial position.

The surge follows widespread market volatility linked to the conflict in the Middle East, which has triggered sharp movements in oil prices, global share markets, and inflation expectations. These developments are quickly flowing through to everyday costs such as fuel, groceries, travel and mortgage rates.

“When global events start moving markets, people naturally want to understand what it means for their own money,” said Dashr founder Tom Filmer.

“What we’re seeing is that during uncertain times, the first thing people want is visibility. They want to see their financial position clearly rather than relying on headlines or guesswork.”

Dashr allows users to view balances from multiple banks, KiwiSaver providers, investment platforms, and crypto services in a single secure dashboard, giving households a consolidated view of their financial position.

Internal data from Dashr suggests many individuals now manage finances across multiple platforms, including bank accounts, investment apps, retirement savings and digital assets. While this diversification can be positive, it can also make it difficult to understand an overall financial position when markets move quickly.

“Most financial providers only show their own products,” Filmer said.

“That means people often end up piecing together their financial picture manually across different apps, spreadsheets or notes. During periods of stability that might feel manageable, but when markets become volatile the lack of a clear overview becomes much more obvious.”

Recent developments in Open Banking infrastructure are making platforms like Dashr possible. Open Banking allows individuals to securely share financial data with trusted services using regulated connections, enabling a single view across multiple providers without compromising security.

Dashr connects to New Zealand banks, KiwiSaver providers, and investment platforms, providing read-only access so users can view their balances without granting the ability to move money. Users remain in control of their data and can remove connections at any time.

According to Filmer, the recent surge in interest highlights a broader shift in how people manage money.

“People don’t necessarily need more financial products,” he said.

“They need clarity around what they already have. When the world becomes uncertain, financial visibility becomes even more valuable.”

Dashr is currently opening access via a public waitlist, available at dashr.nz, and is focused exclusively on the New Zealand financial ecosystem.

