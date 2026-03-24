Kiwis Ditch Spreadsheets and Compromised Password Sharing with Dashr

As first home buyers reach record market share and thousands of Kiwis refinance each year to chase cashback offers, the process of gathering financial data has become one of the biggest bottlenecks in New Zealand’s lending market.

Kiwis no longer have to compromise their logins or rely on time-consuming methods to share financial data.

Until now, borrowers have been asked to export PDFs, send spreadsheets, or even share banking credentials resulting in slow application processes, reduced accuracy, and increased security risks across the financial lending and advisory sector.

Dashr, a New Zealand-built financial dashboard, is changing that by enabling secure, real-time financial data sharing between clients and professionals.

Through a single connected platform, Kiwis can now share their financial position with financial advisors, mortgage brokers, and fund managers—providing a live, secure view of their finances. This removes the need for manual data collection and significantly improves both speed and accuracy.

First Home Buyers & Bank Movers Benefit the Most

The impact is being felt most by first home buyers and borrowers switching banks, the two groups that represent a growing share of activity in New Zealand’s lending market.

As more Kiwis enter the property market or refinance to take advantage of competitive rates and cashback offers, the burden of gathering and re-submitting financial information has intensified.

“Every time a borrower jumps ship to chase a better rate or cashback, the process starts all over again,” said Tom Filmer, founder of Dashr. “A trail of accounts, statements, and disconnected data gets left behind.”

“Dashr aggregates all of this into one clear, visible dashboard, so both the client and advisor can see the full picture instantly without starting from scratch each time.”

“We’re also seeing a growing number of Kiwis who want ongoing visibility of their financial position, even when they’re not actively applying for lending.”

“Dashr doesn’t just solve the application problem, it helps users build a verified financial history over time, so when they are ready to apply, everything is already in place. That creates more confidence for both borrowers and lenders.”

An Industry-Wide Pain Point

Filmer says the problem is consistent across the entire financial ecosystem.

“Over the past year, I’ve spoken with mortgage brokers, financial advisors, fund managers, car finance lenders, and second-tier lenders, as well as borrowers and investors themselves,” he said.

“They’re all seeing the same issue but just from different angles: too much time spent chasing documents, too many manual processes, and too much room for error.”

“That input has directly shaped Dashr into what it is today, a platform designed to remove friction and give everyone a clearer, more accurate financial picture without compromising security.”

Enabled by Open Banking Regulation

Recent Open Banking developments in New Zealand have made this shift possible. Through secure, regulated API access to financial data, platforms like Dashr can provide a read-only, real-time view of a client’s financial position.

This eliminates the need for password sharing while maintaining strict data security standards, marking a significant step forward in how financial information is accessed and used.

“Open Banking is the foundation for this change,” Filmer added. “It allows us to deliver transparency and efficiency in a way that simply wasn’t possible before.”

A Better Way Forward

Dashr represents a shift toward a more modern, secure, and efficient financial system – one where data flows seamlessly, decisions are made faster, and clients are no longer burdened by outdated processes.

Financial advisors, mortgage brokers, and asset managers are invited to experience Dashr and see how streamlined financial data sharing can transform the way they work.

Request demo access today at dashr.nz and be among the first to adopt a smarter, more secure approach to financial data in New Zealand.

Media Contact:

Tom Filmer

Founder, Dashr

tom@dashr.nz

https://dashr.nz/