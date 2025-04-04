WRNZ Pioneers Sustainable ACM Panel Restoration in New Zealand

New Technology Reduces Waste and Costs in Building Maintenance

As buildings age, their exterior surfaces often deteriorate, leading to significant maintenance challenges. Traditionally, replacing ACM panels has been the go-to solution, requiring substantial financial investment and generating large amounts of waste. WRNZ is changing the landscape by offering an alternative that restores panels to a like-new condition without the need for removal.

“Our goal is to provide a more sustainable solution for property owners and developers,” says Ben Ravenhall, General Manager of WRNZ. “With our advanced spray technology, we’re extending the life of ACM panels while significantly reducing waste and costs associated with replacements.”

The cost-effectiveness of this technology has made it particularly attractive to commercial property managers, who are always looking for ways to extend the life of their building exteriors while adhering to budget constraints. The technology ensures that businesses do not have to sacrifice aesthetics for affordability, making it an ideal solution for retail spaces, office buildings, and multi-residential developments.

How WRNZ’s ACM Panel Restoration Works

The process involves applying a professional-grade coating designed specifically for ACM surfaces. Unlike traditional repainting methods, this technique ensures an even, long-lasting finish that withstands New Zealand’s demanding climate conditions. The result is a restored exterior that maintains its durability and appearance for years to come.

WRNZ’s coating technology has been tested for UV resistance, waterproofing, and anti-corrosive properties, ensuring that refurbished panels meet the highest industry standards. The process is also designed to be efficient, allowing businesses and property owners to complete upgrades without major disruption. It also eliminates the environmental impact of disposing of large quantities of ACM panels, reducing landfill waste and promoting a circular economy.

Making an Impact Across New Zealand

WRNZ’s ACM panel restoration service has already been implemented across a variety of commercial and residential projects. A recent refurbishment of an Auckland office complex demonstrated the effectiveness of the technology, as panels that had faded over time were restored to their original vibrancy. The project was completed in a fraction of the time and cost compared to full panel replacement, showcasing the potential of this innovative approach.

In addition to office buildings, the company has worked on shopping centres, apartment buildings, and educational institutions. With the increasing focus on sustainable building practices, WRNZ’s technology is attracting attention from architects and developers looking for greener alternatives to traditional renovation methods.

This technology is also gaining traction among architects and developers looking for environmentally responsible refurbishment options. With the global focus on reducing construction waste, WRNZ’s approach aligns with broader sustainability goals, making it an appealing choice for modern building maintenance.

A Commitment to Sustainability and Innovation

WRNZ has built a reputation for excellence in architectural coatings and refurbishment solutions, consistently pushing boundaries in sustainable building maintenance. Their team of specialists applies cutting-edge techniques to ensure high-quality results while prioritising environmental responsibility.

The company’s approach to innovation extends beyond ACM panels. WRNZ is exploring additional applications for its advanced spray coating technology, including the restoration of other architectural materials such as steel cladding and concrete façades. By investing in research and development, WRNZ is positioning itself as a leader in sustainable building refurbishment solutions.

“We believe that the future of building maintenance is in sustainable solutions,” says Ben Ravenhall – General Manager of WRNZ. “Our ACM panel restoration technology is just one example of how innovation can reduce environmental impact while maintaining the integrity of our built environment.”

Looking Ahead

As demand for sustainable refurbishment solutions continues to rise, WRNZ remains committed to expanding its services and refining its technology. Property owners, architects, and facility managers interested in learning more about WRNZ’s ACM panel restoration technology can visit https://wrnz.co.nz/ for more information.

The company also plans to collaborate with industry partners and government organisations to further promote sustainable building practices in New Zealand. With its forward-thinking approach and commitment to quality, WRNZ is set to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of architectural refurbishment.

About WRNZ

WRNZ is a New Zealand-based specialist in architectural spray coatings, offering innovative solutions for exterior refurbishment and panel restoration. With a focus on sustainability and quality, WRNZ is helping reshape how ACM panels and other architectural surfaces are maintained across commercial and residential sectors.

Media Release 5 April 2025.