Backed by years of hands-on experience and a growing list of satisfied clients, Zeolis Painters offers a full spectrum of painting services – from interior and exterior painting to roof treatments, fence restoration, and bespoke decorative finishes. Their work is marked by attention to detail, reliable timelines, and competitive pricing – qualities that make them a top choice for homeowners, landlords, and business owners alike.

“We don’t just paint walls – we bring visions to life,” says the team at Zeolis Painters. “Whether it’s a full home makeover or just a fresh coat in your living room, we treat every project with the same level of care and dedication.”

Why Zeolis Painters Stands Out

Free, No-Obligation Quotes: Zeolis offers upfront pricing with no hidden fees. Clients get a clear understanding of scope and cost before the first brushstroke.

High-Quality Materials: Only premium paints and finishes are used to ensure long-lasting results and superior appearance.

Experienced Professionals: The team consists of highly skilled, fully insured painters committed to safety and satisfaction.

Wide Range of Services: From prep to final coat, Zeolis handles everything – including water blasting, wallpaper removal, and minor repairs.

Eco-Friendly Practices: The company strives to use sustainable products and minimise environmental impact wherever possible.

Whether you’re preparing a property for sale, freshening up a family home, or renovating a commercial space, Zeolis Painters delivers stunning results tailored to each client’s style and budget.

What Customers Are Saying

Customer satisfaction is at the heart of Zeolis Painters’ mission. Glowing testimonials highlight not only the company’s craftsmanship but also their professionalism, punctuality, and friendly service.

“The Zeolis team was incredible. They finished our full interior repaint ahead of schedule, and the quality was top-notch. Highly recommend!” – Sarah M., Auckland

“Fast, reliable, and the house looks brand new. Can’t thank them enough!” – James T., North Shore

Serving Auckland & Beyond

Operating throughout Auckland and surrounding areas, Zeolis Painters is available for both small touch-ups and large-scale projects. With the ability to scale services depending on client needs, they make the process stress-free from start to finish.

If you’re looking to refresh your property and add value with a professional finish, Zeolis Painters is ready to help.

Book a Free Quote Today

To learn more about Zeolis Painters or to schedule a free on-site quote, visit www.zeolispainters.co.nz or contact the team directly at 029 -020 178 70 or email

info@zeolispainters.co.nz

Media Release 5 April 2025.