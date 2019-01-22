America’s Cup Syndicate Seeks Auckland Property Rentals, Offering Exceptional Opportunity For Auckland Homeowners

(PR.co.nz) With over 100 team members and support crew currently seeking accommodation in Auckland during the build up to the 2021 America’s Cup match, Goodwins are proud to have been announced as the official Rental Accommodation Partner of New York Yacht Club American Magic, a U.S. Challenger.

The only official housing partner of American Magic in New Zealand, Goodwins are now taking enquiries to place tenants across various combinations of time from October 2019 to 31 March 2021, as well as short-term accommodation options for visiting media and fans.

Goodwins are a family owned and operated business, now led by fourth generation property specialist and CEO, Catherine Goodwin LLB AREINZ. “Being in a position to offer property owners and investors this type of opportunity is really wonderful. The pressure of supply on Auckland’s travel-accommodation is well documented, and this is a unique chance to showcase Auckland, whilst offering astute property owners an exceptional option,” says Goodwin.

“With the syndicate acting as guarantors, the team and their support crew are ideal tenants,” says Goodwin. “Many team members travel with families and all are reliable individuals who simply want a house to call ‘home’ for the duration of the Cup build up, and during race-time.”

A wide range of properties are now being sought in the areas of Westhaven, Viaduct Harbour, Princes Wharf, lower Auckland CBD, Herne Bay, St Marys Bay, Freemans Bay, Parnell, Ponsonby and Grey Lynn. It is expected this will extend as familiarity with Auckland builds to include Orakei, Mission Bay, Kohimarama, St. Heliers and Remuera and throughout the wider Auckland region.

Several strategically located properties are already rented to syndicate members, and a sense of urgency is building. With most of Auckland’s travel accommodation booked out during peak season, long-term private property rentals will become critical to alleviate forecasted shortages.

“America’s Cup team members are motivated to find the right property within the next two months,” says Goodwin. “So, we ask anyone with a property they would like to rent out, to get in touch. They may be based overseas for that time, or able to find accommodation elsewhere while their waterfront or city fringe property is rented out. At this stage we are seeking properties close to the Wynyard Quarter area and throughout Auckland, particularly near schools for the families with children,” she says.

Property owners will be in excellent hands. Goodwins offer a personalised, dedicated Property Management service, having operated in Auckland for over 27 years. With a well-resourced and supported team of Property Managers, they deliver reliable, trusted property management solutions and enjoy a proven track record with both tenants and homeowners alike. Homeowners can pass on the logistics of renting out their property for ease and peace of mind.

“We chose Goodwins because of their track record,” said Alex Rudkin, American Magic’s Head of New Zealand Operations. “They were a natural fit for us because of their speciality in finding properties for tenants but also because they are very genuine people. We have families moving their children here to attend local schools, and become a part of a community. They want homes they can be comfortable in, and the personalised approach Goodwins offers is what we need to deliver to our team members.”

“The potential for homeowners and property investors to find high-quality tenants with guaranteed fixed-term tenancies of up to 17 months could have a hugely positive financial impact for many,” says Goodwin.

Goodwins is a national award-winning business which retains its strong relationships year after year. They take a personal approach to their clients which has proven to be most effective, celebrating 27 years in the business of property management in 2018 and a proven, trusted reputation. Operating amidst a marketplace increasingly saturated with unlicensed operators claiming to offer a professional property management service, Goodwins is guaranteed, with multiple generations of families trusting them with their investments and enjoying the peace of mind that comes with being a part of the Goodwins family.

With established offices in Auckland including their recently-opened Head Office in Parnell, they service properties Auckland-wide and offer a 24-hour service line to their tenants.

Interested parties are encouraged to contact Brendan Goodwin LLB for more information on renting their property for short or long-term tenancies, at brendan@goodwins.co.nz.

ENDS

Goodwins was founded in 1991 and proudly remains a family-owned and operated business. Founded by Ashley Goodwin, the business is now led by daughter and CEO Catherine Goodwin LLB AREINZ, and son, Brendan Goodwin LLB, New Business Manager.

Goodwins are an independent, licensed real estate agency dedicated solely to the service of property management and rentals. With over 27 years’ experience, they provide a bespoke service tailored by Property Managers who care.

Goodwins are also a voluntary member of New Zealand’s Real Estate Institute.

www.goodwins.co.nz

americanmagic.americascup.com

www.digitalcitizens.co.nz

People:

Ashley Goodwin – Principal Licensee and Managing Director of Goodwins

Catherine Goodwin LLB AREINZ – CEO of Goodwins

Brendan Goodwin LLB – New Business Manager of Goodwins

For media interview requests, questions and additional information please contact Digital Citizens in the first instance.