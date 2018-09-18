Au Natural Skinfood Foundation with Sunscreen

(PR.co.nz) Sustainable skincare start-up Au Natural Skinfood produces New Zealand’s first natural mineral powder foundation with sunscreen tested to the latest Australian and New Zealand standard, AS/NZS 2604:2012 in vivo ISO 24444.

Studies conducted in late 2017 demonstrated that almost 50% of sunscreens available in New Zealand did not live up to the claims made on their labels regarding their sun protection factors and failed to meet the latest safety standard. Also, many New Zealand sunscreen manufacturers decided not to follow the new standard, which was made mandatory by the Australian government in July 2018.

Au Natural Skinfood voluntarily chose to put consumers’ health at the forefront of their minds and to develop their On The Go Mineral Powder Foundation Brush On with Sunscreen to this standard.

Au Natural’s On The Go Mineral Powder Foundation with Sunscreen is made of naturally derived ingredients and its broad spectrum SPF 25 protects from both UVA and UVB rays. Contrarily to chemical sunscreens, whose ingredients are absorbed into the skin causing damage before the protective element starts to work, On The Go contains non-Nano particles of titanium oxide which, by acting as a mirror, reflect the sun’s rays without penetrating the skin.

On The Go can be applied in layers for fuller coverage or to touch up make up during the day. It is particularly recommended to use during outdoor sports, as it ensures protection and doesn’t run.

On The Go is non-Nano, paraben, dye and fragrance free and is manufactured in New Zealand. The container comes with a screw bottom, which allows users to refill it and reuse it. It is safe to use during pregnancy and can be used by the entire family.

Au Natural Skinfood launched earlier this year a line of natural skincare products delivered bi-monthly through a subscription service. Their system of plant-based refills and the use of sustainable materials throughout the brand allow consumers to reduce single-use plastics.

Media Release 18 September 2018.