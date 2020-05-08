Auckland-based cleaning company launches disinfection cleaning services

Premium Clean has recently launched disinfection cleaning for offices and residential homes to combat the spread of the virus. They made the announcement on their official Facebook page that they are continuing their operations to deliver cleaning services to all residential homes across the country.



“New Zealand, we are ready to sanitize your home. We, at Premium Clean, are prepared and readily equipped to continue providing our cleaning services to you with compliance to the strict safety guidelines of New Zealand authorities.”



They are open to cater to areas in Auckland, Wellington, Hamilton, Palmerston North, Tauranga, Rotorua, Dunedin and Christchurch.



The cleaning company has been using eco-friendly, biodegradable chemicals. Using these environmental-friendly cleaning kits has been very effective for them since they began their business until now.



To increase cleanliness measures, they have included the use of antibacterial disinfectants.



Alisha Dsouza, Human Resource Head of the company also shares that they have recently briefed and trained the cleaning team to perform cleaning services while following the health guidelines regarding proper hand washing, wearing a protective mask, as well as keeping a safe distance.



Premium Clean also ensures the safety of everyone\ by checking their cleaners for symptoms of illness. Before cleaners are sent to homes, their temperatures are being checked and other measures taken to ensure they are free from the virus.



The company’s cleaners have also been briefed to educate the homeowners on how to prevent any human contact during the cleaning procedure.



About Premium Clean

Premium Clean is an Auckland-based residential or commercial, tech-enabled cleaning company. They offer a fast and reliable, contactless booking service through their website or Premium Clean mobile application for both iOS and Android.



Drop by their website here https://www.premiumclean.co.nz/ or give them a call at 0800 786 780 to inquire about their cleaning services.

Media Release on 8 May 2020

Media Contact

Helenea So

marketing@premiumclean.co.nz

0800 786 780

https://www.premiumclean.co.nz/