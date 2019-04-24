Cambridge Pooches Invited To Group Dog Walk

(PR.co.nz) There’ll be wagging tails a plenty in Cambridge this weekend, for a free group dog walk event.

The walk has been organised by New Lives Animal Rescue and local dog behaviourist, Darran Rowe.

He said the Sunday morning walk at Te Koutu Lake Domain, will have benefits for both the dogs – and their owners.

“Like us, dogs are social creatures, so it’s important they have the opportunity to interact in a safe, controlled environment like this,” he said.

“It’s also fantastic if your dog is a little shy of other dogs, or still getting used to meeting fellow pooches.”

He said for dog owners, it’s a chance to spend time with like-minded people.

“Dog owners love chatting with other dog-friendly people, so these public walks are a great way to get together, relax and meet new people – and of course enjoy the beautiful Te Koutu Lake Domain.”

The dog walk also aims to raise awareness for Cambridge based New Lives Animal Rescue.

The charity rescues and re-homes unwanted and mistreated animals in and around the Waikato region.

“The team at New Lives Animal Rescue do a fantastic job, so we hope to see some of the dogs they have helped into new homes, come along on Sunday.”

Meanwhile for those dogs who might need a few tips on how to behave in a group, there’s some extra coaching available before the walk.

“I’ll be there to provide help and advice for anyone who wants it from 9 on Sunday morning,” said Mr Rowe.

The public dog-walk event starts at 10am on Sunday April 28th at Te Koutu Lake Domain in Cambridge, and all dogs must be on a lead.

Media Release 24 April 2019.