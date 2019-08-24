DENEL New Single Let Go

(PR.co.nz)

Buzzing 24-year-old Auckland based R&B/Pop singer DENEL has exploded to No.2 on iTunes upon today’s release of his “Khalid influenced” single ‘’Let Go’, produced by multi-platinum recording artist Anise K, alongside renowned Australian producer Daniel Kelaart, whose collaboration credits include Snoop Dog and Simple Plan respectively.

“I’ve been really captivated by this idea of letting go” proclaims DENEL, as the fresh mid-tempo single represents a new beginning for the East Aucklander, having signed a new management deal with Melbourne based Anise K Management and recording his forthcoming video in the city itself.

The young singer has had a whirlwind ride so far, as his talents have sent him catapulting around the globe, collaborating with blockbuster producers such as Charles ‘Chizzy’ Stephens (credits: Chris Brown, Justin Bieber), Big D Evans and paring up with homegrown talent such as Jupiter Project and Jamie McDell. To further this, Denel’s debut 2018 single ‘The Lights’ was released in March of that year, debuting at number 10 on the iTunes NZ Singles chart and coming in hot at number 3 on the NZ Top 40 NZ Heatseekers chart. The track has over 200k streams and over 100k views on YouTube/Vevo.

Although this stellar ride has sent the singer through a ride of emotions and experiences in the global music industry, the young Kiwi looks forward to approaching life with a new mindset – living in the present and “letting go” alongside the watchful eye of fresh management and an overall grateful mindset.

‘Let Go’ is available on all major digital platforms now!

Media Release 24 August 2019.