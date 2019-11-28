Eco Movers & Logistics Top Rated Trade Me House Movers

(PR.co.nz)

Eco Movers & Logistics has remained one of the top-rated companies in the house moving industry with over 200 honest reviews in Trade Me, New Zealand’s number one classified site for buy and sell products and services. The moving company has remained its 97% rating since they started 2012 with satisfied reviews, praising the company for going beyond customer’s expectation.

On the company’s success, CEO and founder, Mark Kariyawasam said, “Remaining as the top service provider in the moving and logistics industry has been one of my proudest moments. I remained humbled that my company, which only started small back then, has reached this far, and I am also happy to announce that we are going to expand our service location abroad. I never imagined that we will become one of the top-rated companies in Trade Me. This, alone is a good indication that all our efforts and hard work paid off.”

The expansion will bring in additional services as well for the top-rated Auckland House Movers company. Besides the moving jobs, Kariyawasam also announced that Eco Movers & Logistics will also offer the following services:

• B2B logistics

• Commercial truck service

• Furniture removal services

• Green waste removal

• Hire a truck driver

• Hire labour

• Item delivery

• Packing services

• Send parcel to overseas

• Storage units

Media Release 28 November 2019.