Growth in fixed gas detection systems sector

(PR.co.nz) Auckland-based Entec, a provider of instrumentation and gas detection solutions, is experiencing rapid growth in the sale of fixed gas detection systems, including some interesting and diverse new clients.

Entec specialises in all aspects of gas detection – from the sale, service and rental of single and multi-gas portable detectors, through to the specification, supply and installation of complex fixed point systems.

Entec has partnered with some of the world’s leading manufacturers of fixed point gas detection systems, and can tailor a solution for just about any gas detection requirement.

With extensive experience in a vast number of different technologies, Entec is able to call upon the product ranges of more than one manufacturer, meaning they can act independently, recommending the best possible solution for their clients’ requirements.

This makes Entec a trusted adviser and supplier to end users who may be wrestling with how best to protect their people and plants.

Examples of some of the more diverse industrial applications that Entec has recently provided systems for include; a hydrogen vapour detection system for a battery recharge bank, an LEL detection system for an offshore oil production station and carbon monoxide detection for a large warehouse with a fleet of forklift trucks.

As well as providing upfront expertise and equipment, Entec can also offer a turnkey solution comprising of installation, commissioning, operator training and on-going service.

“This is a fast growing part of our business,” says managing director Bob Weston.

“There is an ever-increasing consciousness within industry of the importance of ensuring any flammable or toxic atmospheres are detected quickly and effectively.”

“This has seen us work with a range of different industries and businesses that we may have not heard from in the past. It is great to see so many industries taking the safety of their workers seriously, ensuring everyone returns home safely”.

22 December 2017

