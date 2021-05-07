New 100% Pure Merino Range Available For Year-Round Wear

Ecowool is pleased to announce they are now stocking a 100% pure merino wool range, available now at ecowool.com. It joins new possum merino products for the current season.



According to Ecowool spokesperson Karen Collyer, the new range consists of wardrobe staples that are perfect for all year round, such as polo necks, crew necks, jackets, and cardigans.



“We feel investing in quality basics is key to pulling your wardrobe together,” she says.



All garments in the range feature fine rib merino, a lightweight merino to be worn on its own or as a base layer during cooler months with jackets and cardigans. They are also described as being breathable, soft against the skin, sustainable, and biodegradable.



“In the southern hemisphere, winter is fast approaching. The key to staying warm during the cooler months is layering your clothing.”



Layering to remain warm has never been easier, thanks to the natural garment selection that Ecowool has to offer. While their thermal range of undergarments has long been a popular option for base layering, the new merino range offers that convenience, as well.



“If you prefer a more versatile option than our fine merino undergarments, our pure merino range of wardrobe staples can be worn as a base layer or as outerwear throughout the year.”



Karen also recommends pairing the pure merino staples with a knit jacket or sweater featuring possum merino silk. Not only will it provide warmth, but durability, insulation, and odour resistance, too.



You can then tie the entire look together with gloves, a scarf, a beanie, socks, and even sheepskin boots.



“We’re excited about this new 100% pure merino range, but we also can’t wait to share with you the many beautiful natural products we believe will work in harmony with the range.”



Find out more about the new pure merino range by visiting Ecowool.com today.



About Ecowool

Ecowool is based at Sheep World, an outstanding establishment in New Zealand dedicated to sheep farming and wool production. It boasts some of the finest quality sheepskin and woollen and natural products in the country. Ecowool has been a one-stop-shop for natural products since 1987, moving into the online market in 2001.



Ecowool is passionate about products that represent New Zealand and Kiwis. They use the finest raw materials from unpolluted alpine pastures, natural spring water, and crisp mountain air.

Media Release on 7 May 2021

Media Contact

Karen Collyer, Ecowool

Email: shop@ecowool.com

Phone: +6494257449

Website: https://www.ecowool.com/

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uEBnroUoAxE