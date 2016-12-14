New Online Babysitting and Nanny Agency hitting Auckland’s Parenting Scene

(PR.co.nz) Parents searching for reliable, trustworthy and experienced Nannies or Babysitters now have a reason to smile as an agency whose vision is to easily connect parents with dependable child care has been launched. Nest Kids and Co are inviting parents to join and find the available, fully vetted, local Babysitters and Nannies, who meet the tailored needs of each family.

“Its really affordable, if you have a lot on that month you could choose to join the monthly plan, what you would expect to be an agency fee in the price range for just one booking you get an entire months worth of Babysitter bookings for that one-off price. Best part is you are not locked into anything.” Sarah Martin the founder explains. She also adds that the Nanny placement fees are very competitive, without compromising on service.

“Above and beyond the qualifications and experience that all our handpicked Nannies are required to have, we pay special attention to what lies in the heart of every successful Nanny placement. Here you will find a Nanny who shares your morals and values, respects and supports your choices in raising your children and has a personality that seamlessly blends with you and your family,” said the company representative while articulating the kind of personalities in Nest Kids and Co.

According to the company representative Nest Kids and Co extensively vets their Nannies and Babysitters, carrying out a thorough background check to ensure that they not only have the necessary experience and qualifications, but also have a clean history and record to be entrusted with the children.

The company focuses on building a foundation of childcare providers, who can be trusted. As the company representative put it, the system that has been built aims at allowing the Parent to make informed choices about any Babysitter or Nanny as there he or she can take advantage of the filtered searches and tools provided by Nest Kids and Co. The tool allows the clients to pick Nannies and Babysitters who have a good reputation; positive reviews as well as those who have had repeat requests. The filtered search covers all possible requirements in a Sitter or Nanny; for example you can discover childcare providers who are proficient in a certain language; specific age related experience, First Aid certified, special needs care, and even easy job posting for those last minute on-demand needs. What makes the whole process special is that your child can watch the Sitters video profiles and get a better sense of who they are before choosing who to hire.

“Being a Mother is one of the hardest jobs you will ever do. We are here to help you find that balance with a backup system catered to your needs,” added the company representative.

The company founder shares her sentiments with the clients as she has been there and done that. While articulating the benefits to be derived from this arrangement she truly understands what Mums go through, juggling tasks with child care especially the problems they go through when the child gets sick and they are required to work. She adds that her business is aimed at making it easy for the Mums and the entire family. With our services at hand, you do not have to skip those important nights out just because your child needs attention; you now have a chance to leave your little ones in safe hands, with a responsible Babysitter while you take a break from a busy schedule to rejuvenate for a busy week ahead.

Nest Kids and Co is a proud NZ owned family business with a strong background in childcare and education as well as in recruitment. The company mission is to provide its clients with an affordable, fast and seamless experience in the search for quality childcare.

