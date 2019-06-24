New Zealand Entrepreneur to Star in Global Amazon Prime TV Series

(PR.co.nz) New Zealand entrepreneur, Briar Prestidge (27), has been selected from thousands of business owners from all around the globe to compete in an Amazon Prime reality TV series about entrepreneurs.



Filmed in Montreal starting July 1st 2019, on The Social Movement 40 entrepreneurs, CEOs and investors from across-industries as far away as Australia, America, Canada, and the UK, will put their powerful minds together to solve socio-economic issues that are impacting the world, including wage inequality, access to affordable health care, global warming, hunger and homelessness. In teams, the contestants will be paired with not-for-profit organization to create a business strategy, and will have to overcome a series of challenges and pitching rounds. Following an ultimate “pitch off” in front of an audience, the winning team’s not-for-profit will win the investment prize and The Social Movement team will be back Season 2 to defend their crown.



Following the announcement, serial entrepreneur Briar Prestidge, Founder and CEO of PR agency, fashion and sunglasses label, author and Producer of live talk show event, said: “I’m excited to be selected for this opportunity and I want to thank my mentors, clients, partners and my team for their continued support over the years. I’m going on the show determined to make a positive impact and to encourage other young, aspiring entrepreneurs to create something meaningful that positively impacts the future of humanity. I have been privileged to be involved with many projects over the years that have directly impacted humanity through our PR agency Briar Prestidge International, including green tech, data privacy and Smart Cities. My fashion and sunglasses label is a social-conscious brand that’s committed to the education, mentorship and employment of women. On the other hand, through our monthly live talk show event The Deals in High Heels Show, we actively encourage lifelong learning and forging supportive ecosystems among businesswomen. I feel honoured to have been selected for this opportunity and I’m going into the competition determined to make a positive and lasting impact.”

ENDS

About Briar Prestidge:

A qualified digital marketer and communications professional, Briar grew up in a small town in New Zealand called Darfield, prior to an international career that spans across Dubai, New York, London and Australia. Working with world leaders, top CEOs, government, entertainers and strategists through her PR agency, Briar Prestidge International, Briar is also the founder of corporate fashion and sunglasses label, and is the host of a live talk show event in Dubai, The Deals in High Heels Show.





About The Social Movement:

A reality docu-series, on The Social Movement on Amazon Prime TV, 40 of the world’s best entrepreneurs, entrepreneurs, CEOs and investors from across the world will be putting their minds together and partnering with a non-profit organisation to solve a socio-economic issue. They have “4 days to save the world.” Produced by Chris La Voie.

Media Release on 24 June 2019

Media Contact

Briar Prestidge, Briar Prestidge International

Email: info@briarprestidge.com

Phone: +971 544646422

Website: www.briarprestidge.com