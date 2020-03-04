Our:House presents Fields:Festival!

(PR.co.nz)

Our:House is bringing a brand new festival to New Zealand that is set to have you listening to sweet house music tunes while the sun sets across the fields of Ellerslie Racecourse, this will be the only place to spend your Anzac weekend. The Our:House team are excited to transform Ellerslie Racecourse into a garden oasis for you to enjoy in a layout you have never seen before. The line up boasts some of the top house and EDM internationals ready to launch the newest festival to the scenes for the lovers of all things house.

The Our:House team are privileged to host Golden Features in his NZ LIVE performance ! Our overly talented mate from across the ditch who boasts over 120 million streams, brings his unique stage performance to NZ to blow the Auckland music scene out of the water. With recent collabs with Odesza and mixes for Diplo & friends the masked musician has dominated the music world closing almost every Australian festival since his SECT release.

Tickets Available from Eventbrite

https://fieldsfestival.eventbrite.co.nz

Lovers of music get ready and secure your spot now to this limited ticket festival and sign up for one of our members deals!

With thanks to our friends at Part Time Rangers, Remix Magazine & George FM!

Media Release 4 March 2020.