Cork & Canvas Rebrands to Paintvine

(PR.co.nz) New Zealand’s largest paint and sip company Cork & Canvas, is officially changing its name to Paintvine. The vast success of the wine and paint business has prompted founders to rebrand so they can expand on a global scale.

Paintvine is fun and relaxing environment where visitors can release their inner artist while enjoying a fresh glass of wine. With paint brushes, aprons, and canvas waiting on the shelves, and easy-going instructors that help attendees paint their masterpieces, it’s easy to see why Paintvine is fast becoming the go-to destination for a night out.

“A great way to have fun, socialize, learn, and create on your own or with friends,” said Amy Lilly. “Hosts were super friendly and fun, and no complaints about a free drink ticket being included. Would definitely go again!”

Combining their two passions of wine and art, Paintvine co-founders Denym Bird, Alex Hamilton, and Euan Lockie, wanted to bring something different to the nightlife in New Zealand. “It’s easy for people to fall into the same routine, especially when it comes to going out on the town,” says Denym Bird. “Paintvine lets people get the same fun of going out for a drink while also painting and socializing with a group of friends. It’s the best of both worlds.”

“We truly have a business that is unique and fun for any night out with friends. Whether you have some painting experience or you’re completely new, our instructors make it fun and easy to follow along. Having a glass of wine to help take the edge off isn’t bad either.” –Alex Hamilton, Co-founder

The creative and unique approach to a night out would not be possible without some of the business’s amazing art instructors. “The instructors were informative and put you at ease, it totally didn’t matter that I hadn’t picked up a paintbrush since school days.” explained Lisa Cooper-Rhind. “They kept the pace at a good tempo which can’t have been easy with a diverse bunch.”

Paintvine holds its events in various bars across New Zealand. “Having our paint and wine events in a bar is the perfect way to create that friendly and laid-back atmosphere,” explains co-founder Euan Lockie. “It’s casual, fun, and has great access to drinks! Paintvine is the perfect social experience if you’re looking to do something different for the night.

In addition to having friendly instructors and an easy-going atmosphere, the New Zealand based business is now the largest in Australasia, and one of the best rated paint and wine night businesses with over 100 five star reviews. “Really good fun, very relaxed and enjoyable. Tutors were on hand when needed and very helpful,” raves Sophs Fyfe. “Highly recommend and will do again!”

“Hosts were great as well, good value and good for any age, 18+ of course!” explained another Paintvine enthusiast Jessica Su. “Definitely not an artist, but the staff encouragement made us feel half way there!”

When asked about what the future looks like for Paintvine, Alex Hamilton had his sights set on expansion and continuing to offer the same unique approach to a night out on the town with friends. “The beauty of hosting events at the venues we do means that we can go anywhere that there’s a bar or a pub,” he says. “We give something different to people for people to do and we’re all very excited to see the new places that Paintvine could end up, and we can’t wait to see what the future holds for us.”

Media Release 22 May 2018.