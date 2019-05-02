Reduced To Clear Launches New Website

(PR.co.nz). Reduced to Clear has launched a new website. The site offers an extended online shop with a better choice of frozen product, yoghurts & cheeses, chocolates and drinks, cereals and general merchandise at bargain prices. Easy navigation and delivery services guarantee a comfortable shopping experience for our customers.

“Buy shopping at Reduced to Clear you can sleep easy at night knowing you’re helping reduce food waste and having a positive environmental impact. You’ll also know you’re saving loads of money each week on your shopping bill”, said RTC founder & CEO, Sean Hills

Reduced to Clear is a New Zealand owned and operated business. It was founded in 2008 by Sean Hills with an innovative idea to reduce waste in the food industry. By taking surplus or clearance stock from suppliers, importers and manufacturers and selling it at heavily discounted prices to the public, it was a WIN-WIN for all. It helps reduce unnecessary food wastage and also helps shoppers save lots of money on their favourite food brands each week.

By the end of 2018, it’s estimated that Reduced to Clear has rescued around 50,000 tonnes of product from being wasted. To quantify this, it is containers stacked on top of each to around the height of Mount Everest.

Reduced to Clear gets over 2 Million customers a year visiting one of their 11 stores in the North Island and online store with delivery within New Zealand.

Media Release 3 May 2019.