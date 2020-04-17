Skin N Tonic Releases New Website

(PR.co.nz) Locals of West Auckland searching for beauty and massage therapists now have a new place to visit. Skin N Tonic recently launched a website with all their beauty therapy solutions. The website address is www.skintonic.co.nz.

With dozens of beauty salons in West Auckland, Niam Pala, owner of Skin N Tonic understands the needs of locals searching for treatments that suit them. “Everyone goes through consultation first to know which treatment is the best option.”

The website focuses on seven main areas: facial treatments; eye treatments; nail treatments; massage; spa packages; waxing & electrolysis; and spray tanning.

Facial Treatments

From the classic refreshing facial to anti-ageing facial treatment, Skin N Tonic has a range of treatments both available for men and women. Experience professional skin care tailored to your skin through a full consultation and how to maintain your rejuvenated skin with the aftercare programme.

Eye Treatments

Achieve the perfect eyelash and eyebrow treatment to suit your face. At Skin N Tonic, professionals will keep your brows tidy and perfectly shaped. If the brows are thinning, they can be tinted to give the impression of fuller brows.

Nail Treatments

Give your finger and toenails the ultimate treatment they deserve. Skin N Tonic offers a quick file & polish service and mani & pedi combos using only high-quality products to give your hands and feet a new look to match the occasion or look you are after.

Massage

Massage is the answer to your muscle tensions, niggling sports injury or from stress. Skin N Tonic has massage therapists to help in easing away your troubles. From Swedish massage, deep tissue massage to hot stone massage, these massage treatments can help reduce stress levels and help you relax.

Packages

Pamper yourself with Spa Packages from Skin N Tonic. Enjoy a body massage followed by a facial treatment or a facial with eyelash and eyebrow tinting. The spa packages can be given as a gift and you can also purchase gift vouchers from $50-$200.

Waxing & Electrolysis

Skin N Tonic offers waxing, threading and electrolysis for both men and women who want to get rid of unwanted body hair. If you are not sure which is best for you, your Beauty Therapist can help to pick the effective and safe treatment for you.

Spray Tanning

Using a 100% certified organic tanning solution, Skin N Tonic will leave you golden instead of orange whether you opt for a half body or full body tan. Achieve that naturally tanned skin through their spray tanning services.

“People have a hundred things to do during the day and I want their visit to Skin N Tonic to be an oasis in that busyness. Coming to our salon is an investment really, not just in the way you look but in your mental health as you take time to experience the ultimate in relaxation.” says Nilam Pala.

Skin N Tonic provides services across West Auckland

For more information on the beauty services provided by Skin N Tonic, go to: www.skintonic.co.nz.