Snap Cleaning Services, a technology-focused home services company, has launched in Auckland

Snap Cleaning Services Limited (“Snap”), a technology-focused home services company, has launched in Auckland. Snap provides customers with a quick, secure and easy way to book a cleaning service using a high-quality, eager, and flexible website.



Snap also exhibits a strong community commitment by bringing together customers seeking out local house cleaning services with their fellow community members who want the hours and love the job.



“Our mission is to not only provide our customers with an awesome home cleaning service but work opportunities for their fellow community members. Creating local jobs and keeping homes clean makes for happy communities,” says Kiran, Founder of SNAP Cleaning.



It’s very easy to book an appointment with SNAP. Just visit the website and click Book Now. Fill out the form and choose what needs cleaning (including extras like walls, ovens, and windows) and a representative will get in touch prior to the appointment to confirm details and let the homeowner know which SNAP cleaner is on their way.



“All of our cleaning professionals undergo reference checks and interviews, so there’s never a need to worry about who will be entering your home,” says Kiran.



Our next big mission is to create a platform that simplifies and cuts the cost of domestic cleaning. you can select the number of bedrooms and bathrooms, get an instant quote, book and pay online.



SNAP premier cleaning services are available for home living spaces, like bedrooms, living rooms, bathrooms, and kitchens.



For more information on SNAP, its leadership team and the services it provides, check out the website at www.snapcleaning.co.nz



SNAP provides professional house cleaning services to Auckland and soon opening in Hamilton, Wellington, and Christchurch.

Media Release on 3 September 2019

Media Contact

Kiran Chaudhari, SNAP Cleaning Services Limited

Email: support@snapcleaning.co.nz

Phone: 099627925

Website: https://www.snapcleaning.co.nz

Video: https://youtu.be/_jgDGjFgZ3E