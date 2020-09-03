Virtual Blue announces availability of Digital Humans for Robotic Process Automation

Leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) provider Virtual Blue has announced the availability of Artificial Intelligence powered Digital Humans, enabling Robotic Process Automation customers to add Digital Humans to their RPA processes. “Our Digital Humans provide meaningful conversations with your customers. They are carefully designed to help your customers 24/7, whether it be simple Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) or complex guided processes, like online bookings. With Digital Humans you can scale service, reduce costs and improve your entire online customer experience.” said Sam Osborne, Managing Director – Virtual Blue.



Artificial Intelligence powered Digital Humans are part of Virtual Blue’s commitment to deliver the latest Artificial Intelligence technology to customers. With the help of advanced Natural Language Processing (NLP) technology Digital Humans know when to search for an answer from a knowledge base, when to ask for clarity and when to direct customers to a person. They even understand customer emotions and can help build an emotional connection.



Virtual Blue work with New Zealand businesses to achieve end to end automation of their business processes, from initial customer contact, using Digital Humans, through to completion in the back-office processing using RPA technology. Such examples of this technology being applicable are booking a car service, medical appointments, buying insurance, or searching and buying products online. Virtual Blue can design a Digital Human to represent a company’s values and brand, allowing customers to make an enquiry, ask questions or to provide a guided process, even helping with complete an online form. Once this step has been achieved, the Digital Human will pass this information to the back-office Digital Worker who will be able to navigate through your internal systems to search for desired dates, times and locations or take specific appointments or purchasing details and enter them into enterprise systems. At the end of the process, the Digital Worker will send a confirmation email to the customer informing them their request has been completed. Using these technologies allows companies to continue to offer a personalised and efficient service freeing up people to work on more challenging tasks.



About Virtual Blue

Founded in 2018 by Sam Osborne and Sharyn Catt, Virtual Blue specialises in business process automation using technology that replicates the way a person would perform manual business processes. Digital workers work alongside your people, executing processes 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. This technology allows us to free up your people to focus on higher value activities providing higher productivity, improved accuracy and greater customer and employee satisfaction. Virtual Blue are certified resellers for Blue Prism and UiPath RPA technologies.

Media Release on 3 September 2020



Media Contact

Sam Osborne, Virtual Blue

Email: sam.osborne@virtualblue.co.nz

Phone: 021 433 704

Website: https://www.virtualblue.co.nz/