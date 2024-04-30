Kelray Heating Introduces New Fire Pit to Its Outdoor Heating Collection

Kelray Heating, an established local manufacturer of outdoor heating solutions, is set to expand its product range with the introduction of the Fire Pit, available from July. This new offering is designed and manufactured entirely in New Zealand, emphasising the company’s dedication to supporting local industry and maintaining high standards.

The Fire Pit range will be offered in various sizes, making it adaptable for different outdoor spaces. Its design not only aims to provide warmth but also to enhance the visual appeal of outdoor settings, making it an ideal choice for those interested in landscape design.

“Our new Fire Pit is more than just a heating element; it’s a piece of art that enhances any outdoor area,” said Clive Menkin, owner of Kelray Heating. “It represents our commitment to not only meet but exceed the expectations of our customers with a product that is both functional and visually appealing.”

Kelray Heating’s products are known for their durability and ability to withstand the challenging New Zealand weather conditions. The Fire Pit is designed to maintain these standards, ensuring longevity and performance. “We pride ourselves on creating products that are built to last, standing up to both time and the elements,” Menkin added.

The introduction of the Fire Pit is expected to attract those who value design and functionality in their outdoor heating solutions. It complements Kelray’s existing range of NZ outdoor heaters and represents an important step in the company’s growth strategy.

Available from July, the Kelray Fire Pit product line will be available on the company’s website https://www.kelrayheating.co.nz/.

Media Release on 1 May 2024

Media Contact

Clive, Kelray Heating

Email: info@kelrayheating.co.nz

Phone: 0800 535 729

Website: https://www.kelrayheating.co.nz/