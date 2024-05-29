Launch of Simon Lucas Mitsubishi Service Centre in Silverdale

Simon Lucas Mitsubishi Unveils its Advanced Service and Parts Centre in Silverdale

The name Simon Lucas has become synonymous with Mitsubishi’s expertise in Auckland. The dealership located in Wairau Valley on Auckland’s North Shore has set the benchmark for its award-winning service, expert knowledge, and genuine care for its customers both before and after the sales journey. As a result, they have grown a loyal fanbase – one that they are looking to extend with the announcement of the grand opening of its new Service and Parts Centre in Silverdale, located at 62 Forge Road. This state-of-the-art facility is set to open its doors on June 10, 2024, marking a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to providing unparalleled service and customer satisfaction.

Simon Lucas understands that a major part of great, sustainable customer service is convenience. This is why the new Simon Lucas Service and Parts Center is strategically situated just 1km away from the Silverdale motorway, Hibiscus Coast Park and Ride, and major thoroughfares – making it the perfect location for both new and existing Mitsubishi customers living in and around Silverdale and the wider northern Auckland area.

Customer-Centric Design and Advanced Technology

The new Service Centre embodies Simon Lucas Mitsubishi’s dedication to their stellar reputation for customer service and innovation. Designed with customer convenience in mind, the facility boasts a comfortable waiting lounge, late model courtesy vehicles, and is fitted out with the latest technology and equipment. This investment in advanced technology and facilities aims to save customers time and money, enhancing their overall vehicle ownership experience.

As they prepare to open the doors, Simon Lucas weighed in on the experience watching the pieces come together for their new service centre: “I’m super proud of the team for putting together what I feel is an award-winning service centre. It’s been a tremendous professional growth opportunity for everyone involved in this effort, and I’m so excited to provide our Hibiscus Coast customers with a truly state-of-the-art service centre in their neighbourhood.”

Award-Winning Service You Can Trust

Simon Lucas Mitsubishi’s Wairau Service Centre provided the perfect blueprint for the Silverdale Centre. The Wairau Centre has an undisputed track record for customer service, winner of the esteemed Diamond Rewards Programme, a national Mitsubishi after-sales award recognising the best Service and Parts departments within the network for an unprecedented two years running. The new Simon Lucas Mitsubishi Service and Parts Centre aims to replicate the same high standards of excellence that have earned the company unparalleled acclaim. The centre’s highly trained Mitsubishi specialists are committed to delivering an industry-leading service experience, underscored by the dealership’s recognition in the National Mitsubishi After-Sales Competition.

Local Benefits and Enhanced Ownership Experience

For the local community, the opening of this new centre means more than just convenience; it signifies a boost in the quality of automotive care available. With top-tier services provided in an aesthetically unmatched, welcoming, and comfortable environment, customers can experience that purchasing a vehicle from Simon Lucas Mitsubishi doesn’t end at the point of sale, it is an ongoing relationship that enhances vehicle ownership.

Experience, Reputation, and a Look to the Future

With 19 years of leadership under Simon Lucas and over 1,000 happy customer reviews on Google, Simon Lucas Mitsubishi’s reputation for quality and customer satisfaction precedes itself. The new facility will also serve as a showcase for the latest Mitsubishi models, available for test drives by appointment, highlighting the brand’s ongoing innovation and excellence in automotive engineering. Between the Silverdale Service Centre, the North Shore Dealership, and Simon Lucas’s “Demo to Your Door” service, getting behind the wheel of the latest Mitsubishi models is easier than ever.

“We’re not just celebrating the opening of a new service centre; we’re reaffirming our commitment to our customers and the community,” added Simon Lucas. “Our team’s dedication to creating a premier service facility is a testament to our promise to deliver only the best. We’re looking forward to continuing to serve the Hibiscus Coast area with the same level of passion and excellence that Simon Lucas Mitsubishi is known for.”

For service bookings, further enquiries, or to book a test drive at our new location, please visit our website Simon Lucas Mitsubishi Silverdale Service Centre.

So mark your calendar for 10 June 2024 as Simon Lucas Mitsubishi usher in a new era of automotive service excellence for the Hibiscus Coast. Welcome to the future – welcome to Simon Lucas Mitsubishi’s new Service and Parts Centre in Silverdale.

About Simon Lucas Mitsubishi

Simon Lucas Mitsubishi is one of the premier Mitsubishi dealerships in New Zealand, renowned for its award-winning customer service and commitment to quality. With a history of serving the Auckland community for over two decades, Simon Lucas Mitsubishi continues to lead with innovation, excellence, and a genuine passion for enhancing the vehicle ownership experience for its customers. They’ve built a loyal customer base on the North Shore in part due to their expert knowledge on Mitsubishi’s latest offerings coupled with their helpful and honest approach to customer care – from finance options to after-sales care, Simon Lucas Mitsubishi truly cares about their customers. If you’re looking to experience this award-winning customer service for yourself, get in contact with Simon Lucas Mitsubishi today.

Media Release 29 May 2024

Media Contact

Simon Lucas, Simon Lucas Mitsubishi

slucas@simonlucas.co.nz

0800 001 106

https://simonlucas.co.nz/service/silverdale