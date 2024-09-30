Midway Flooring : Auckland Premier Flooring Specialists

Midway Flooring, a family-owned and operated business, proudly offers top-tier residential and commercial flooring services across the Auckland region. Since 2000, they have been delivering high-quality flooring solutions with a focus on Carpet, Timber, Laminate, Vinyl, and Hybrid Flooring.

Commitment to Quality and Service

As a 100% locally owned and operated business, Midway Flooring is dedicated to providing the best flooring experience for their customers. Over two decades, they have built a reputation for excellence in product quality, installation, and customer service. Their team is committed to delivering flooring solutions that enhance both the functionality and aesthetic appeal of any space.

Whether renovating a home or upgrading a business, Midway Flooring combines expertise with personalized service, ensuring each client receives tailored recommendations to meet their needs and budget.

A Convenient Showroom Experience

Midway Flooring’s spacious showroom, located on Whangaparaoa Road, offers customers the chance to explore a wide range of flooring products firsthand. The knowledgeable staff is always on hand to guide visitors through the selection process, offering expert advice on materials, design, and practical considerations. With ample parking and a welcoming environment, the showroom provides a convenient, customer-focused experience.

The Easy 4-Step Flooring Process

Midway Flooring simplifies the flooring journey with their streamlined 4-step process:

1. Consultation

Customers can visit the showroom for a no-obligation consultation, where they receive personalized advice based on their project’s design, practical needs, and budget.

2. Free Measure and Quote

Midway Flooring offers a free measure and quotation service. A professional will visit the customer’s home or business to take detailed measurements, assess the existing flooring, and provide a comprehensive quote.

3. Booking the Installation

Once the quote is approved, a deposit is made, and the team schedules an installation date that fits the customer’s timeline. The team provides a ‘preparation for installation day’ guide to ensure a smooth process.

4. Installation Day

The professional installation team will deliver and install the selected flooring, ensuring a flawless finish. After installation, they provide care and cleaning instructions to help customers maintain the beauty and longevity of their new floors.

Why Choose Midway Flooring?

Midway Flooring stands out due to its long-standing commitment to excellence. As a family-run business, they take pride in their work and focus on delivering a seamless customer experience from start to finish. Their wide range of high-quality products, expert installation services, and personalized approach make them Auckland flooring specialists.

Call to Action

For more information or to book a free consultation and quote, visit Midway Flooring’s showroom at Whangaparaoa Road or call 09-424-3790 or visit https://midwayflooring.co.nz/ today. Whether you need carpet, timber, or hybrid flooring, Midway Flooring has the perfect solution for your next project.

Media Release 1 October 2024.