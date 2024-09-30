Momentos by the Lake New Menu Celebrating Local Flavours

Our new offerings showcase the best that local farmers and producers have to offer, focussing on fresh, sustainable ingredients that represent the essence of the Wakatipu region. We’ve collaborated closely with local suppliers to create dishes that not only excite the palate but also support our community and promote sustainable practices.

Enjoy a Fresh Dining Experience With Momentos by the Lake

Momentos by the Lake is now celebrating the art of fine dining and exceptional service with their whole new menu. Also, its breathtaking location right in the heart of Queenstown on the waterfront will amaze you! The menu they are introducing is a love letter to New Zealand’s incredible produce, lovingly transformed into dishes designed to tantalise your taste buds.

Inspired by the vibrant international flavours from Mediterranean countries—like Spanish, Italian, French, and Portuguese—their new dishes are bound to melt your heart. From fresh, ocean-caught seafood to tender, mouthwatering meats, including their award-winning roast lamb that melts in your mouth, every dish showcases their commitment to quality and flavour.

They also take pride in sourcing farm-to-table vegetables, ensuring that each bite not only satisfies your palate but also connects you to the land and the people who cultivate it.

Their head chef beautifully puts it: “Every dish we create tells a story, reflecting the local ingredients and the rich traditions that inspire us. We want our guests to do more than just eat; we want them to savour the heart of New Zealand in every bite.” It is also a great place to visit if you are looking for a – tapas bar near me.

Create Lasting Memories With Momentos by the Lake

But it’s not just about the best food in Queenstown; it’s about the entire experience. The team at Momentos by the Lake is committed to ensuring that every visit is unforgettable, providing attentive service and a welcoming atmosphere that makes you feel right at home. After all, as they believe, “Life is a Collection of Moments,” and they are honoured to play a part in creating those lasting memories.

As their restaurant manager shares, “We really want every guest to feel like they’re part of the family. Each meal is more than just a dining experience; it’s a cherished moment that stays with you.”

Sizzling Western Australian King Banana Prawns

Momentos by the Lake is passionate about bringing you the best culinary experiences, and their Western Australian King Banana Prawns are a true standout in the menu. They believe these prawns are among the finest available, expertly cooked in rich Spanish olive oil infused with aromatic garlic and a subtle hint of chilli for just the right amount of heat.

As you indulge in this delightful dish, don’t forget to soak up the luscious oil with a piece of fresh, crusty bread. It’s a heavenly way to boost your dining experience and ensure you don’t miss a single drop of flavour.

Traditional Red Wine Sangria

With Momentos by the Lake, you can now experience the essence of Spain with our Traditional Red Wine Sangria, a cocktail that captures the vibrant spirit of the Spanish Riviera. Made with care and served just as it should be, this refreshing drink is a delightful blend of rich red wine, seasonal fruits, and a hint of citrus that invigorates the senses.

Their secret recipe is a closely guarded treasure, but what we hear from our guests speaks volumes. Many say that sipping on our sangria transports them to sun-kissed beaches, where laughter fills the air and every moment is celebrated. With each sip, you’ll find yourself feeling a sense of relaxation and joy.

About Momentos by the Lake

At Momentos by the Lake, we are passionate about providing an exceptional dining experience that celebrates the beauty and flavours of the Wakatipu region. With a commitment to quality, sustainability, and community, we aim to create a welcoming atmosphere where every guest can feel at home.

