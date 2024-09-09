The Stage:Unbuttoned Show

If you are following Auckland’s arts, entertainment, and community events in the past couple of months; you would have noticed a new jam of a venue: “The Button Factory” – hosting a rich programme of creative expressions. Well, its all been leading to THIS one spectacle. The launch of their own “The Stage:Unbuttoned” production. They are rolling out their red Button carpet and bringing in the cream of the cream of Auckland performance arts for YOU, and you and you, and all of you!

Come along for a cosy Thursday evening filled with magic and joy. A chance to revel in performances from our talented community in a supportive and creative space. There’s something for everyone, bring your friends and experience a night of fun surprises.

+ Guitar/comedy: Ben Hudson

+ Puppetry: Nach & Robin

+ Magician: Dev Chandwani

+ Poet: Dan Goodwin

+ Guitar/singer: Jordi Wallace

+ Poet: Lee Tere

+ Singer: Miriam

+ Contemporary dance: Amber Liberte

+ Flow arts performance: Dani VR & Julia Faulkner

+ DJ: AmanDeep

+ MC: Alex Walker

The show you have been waiting for – music, dance, comedy, poetry, magic, puppetry, performance … and the best Factory vibes.

Come, make it your own !

Thursday 12 Sept, 7pm The Button Factory

2 Abbey Str, Auckland Central

For more info and tickets visitwww.thebuttonfactory.co.nz

Media Release 10 September 2024.