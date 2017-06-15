IN Marketing Launches in Hawkes Bay

(PR.co.nz) Marketing Consultancy business, IN Marketing, has launched in Hawke’s Bay, with Helen Clark heading its operations.

IN Marketing, an innovative marketing company, has today commenced its launch in Napier, Hawke’s Bay. Founded by international award-winner, Helen Clark, the company is making big marketing ideas and resources a possibility to more than just big business enterprises.

With a disruptive approach to outsourced marketing, their subscription-based model is unique – your company gets an outsourced marketing department for a fixed annual fee. IN Marketing’s marketing department solution includes all graphic design, web, search engine optimisation, application of marketing automation, public relations, lead generation and social media.

“IN Marketing’s model is leading-edge to New Zealand,” said Helen Clark, founder and Principal Marketing Consultant. “Our aim is to catapult companies that are ready to take the leap from being a small business to a medium sized one, by providing the benefit of a full internal marketing team, but without impacting on headcount or blowing budgets. Our marketing managers become your marketing managers.”

Ninety seven percent of enterprises in New Zealand are small to medium sized businesses, and a vast majority of those have no marketing department or dedicated staff member responsible for marketing communication initiatives, she adds.

With 20 years experience in the marketing industry, Helen Clark is renowned for creating strategies around the optimisation of marketing performance within companies, breathing life into emerging and established brands.

Clark says, “We’re very excited at the prospect of helping ambitious and entrepreneurial Kiwis to grow their businesses, and offer our marketing expertise to businesses that cannot afford a full time marketing manager, but need to have those skills to get to the next level. Our skilled creatives, designers, branding experts and public relations consultants, ensure that each marketing manager is backed by an experienced and award-winning team, all inclusive – for one fixed fee. It’s a winning formula.”

The company revealed that its central hub will be in Napier, and plans to service clients nationally as well as locally.

To learn more about their services, or to book an appointment, email Helen Clark at welcome@inmarketing.co.nz or visit the website at www.inmarketing.co.nz

Media Release 15 June 2017.