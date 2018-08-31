Kiwi Becomes What Color is Your Parachute President

(PR.co.nz) Auckland based Tom O’Neil, is a best-selling business author and speaker, and has recently been selected for the role of International President of the ‘What Color Is Your Parachute?’ Institute, the training and accreditation arm of the world’s best-selling career guide ‘What Color Is Your Parachute?’ www.wciypinstitute.com

‘What Color Is Your Parachute?’ has sold more than 10 million copies across 28 countries, and was named as one of the ‘all-time best 100 non-fiction books’ by TIME Magazine, and ‘one of 25 Books That Have Shaped Readers’ Lives’ by US Library of Congress. The guide was originally written by career specialist Richard N Bolles, regarded by many as the ‘inventor’ of career leadership, who passed away last year.

Tom is now responsible for leading the new training and development arm of the guide, accrediting both career coaches and those passionate about career leadership as ‘What Color Is Your Parachute? Accredited Career Coaches’ (WCPACC).

“It’s really daunting stepping into the shoes of Richard N Bolles, especially as a kiwi” says O’Neil. “I am entrusted with both carrying on his legacy, as well as taking ‘What Color Is Your Parachute?’ into exciting new territory, helping coaches around the world to more effectively utilise key tools and systems from the world’s best-selling career guide.”

