New Amantii Electric Fire Range Sets the Heating Market Ablaze

With clean-burning home heating options in hot demand, and winter now here, Turfrey set about looking for a solution that would suit a broad range of home and business owners alike. They believe Amantii offers that solution, and are now proud to be the exclusive New Zealand agent for the brand.



Amantii electric fires can be the focal point of any contemporary or classic home, office, business, restaurant or hotel. With over ten styles to choose from in various price brackets, you’re also not short of options.



Amantii electric fires boast an LCD screen, clean and contemporary styling, and a 2kW heat output as well. They can heat an area up to 45m2. It doesn’t matter whether you’re a residential or commercial customer; these electric fires could be right for you.



Turfrey spokesperson Tim O’Leary says that the Amantii range is a breath of fresh air on the New Zealand market, especially with the broad range of options.



“Amantii electric fires are simply show stoppers. They offer 13 LED colour options, ambient canopy lighting, and even different flame styles. If you want ambience, you can use the fire with or without heat. It’s an incredible unit.”



The installation options for Amantii electric fires will appeal to many as well. You can hard-wire or plug them in, and get your builder to install it, or do it yourself. All settings are then easily controlled via the remote or touchpad controls.



“You can even choose what kind of media you prefer – be it glass, pebbles or a log set,” Tim adds.



With compatibility in almost every area of your home – including your bathroom or outside entertaining areas – the Amantii electric fire range is in a league of its own.



If you would like to know more about Turfrey and their new Amantii fire range, contact them today. Phone 0800 182 182 or email sales@turfrey.co.nz to learn more.



About Turfrey

Turfrey is the residential, commercial, and industrial company for all your plumbing, roofing, gasfitting, heating, and drainage requirements. There’s almost nothing they can’t do in new or existing builds. Whether you’re after a product or service, get in touch with Turfrey – Total Performance in Essential Services.

Media Release on 4 June 2019

Media Contact

Tim O’Leary, Turfrey

Email: sales@turfrey.co.nz

Phone: 0275999531

Website: https://www.turfrey.co.nz/