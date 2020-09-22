PACK & SEND Albany Franchisee of the Year

(PR.co.nz)

PACK & SEND New Zealand is pleased to announce that their 2019-2020 Franchisee of the Year award winner is Robert McDowell from PACK & SEND Albany.

Robert was previously a business customer of his own service centre and in a similar vein to Remington’s Victor Kiam he ‘liked it so much he bought the company’. In just four years with New Zealand’s most reputable courier and freight services network he has scooped up PACK & SEND New Zealand’s Franchisee of the Year award – twice, a first in the award’s history.

Robert is the quintessential brand ambassador running a very successful store in Auckland’s North Shore. While specialising in third party logistics he’s also made time for charity work including providing overseas freight to Africa consisting of donated rugby gear for a struggling women’s Zimbabwe rugby team.

17 PACK & SEND service centres vy for this coveted award every year and selection criteria is based on overall sales and performance, contribution to the brand and network, administrative compliance, level of reputation, customer care and store presentation. Stores PACK & SEND Riccarton, Wellington City and Manukau City also received sales milestone awards which surpassed all expectations considering the challenges presented in 2020’s economic climate.

The awards were announced today via PACK & SEND New Zealand’s intranet portal via a video handover facilitated between Head Office staff and the winners, in the absence of this year’s annual conference.

PACK & SEND is a one-stop-shop for sending anything anywhere – offering the widest range of courier, freight and packaging services under one roof in New Zealand. They specialise in providing professional packing solutions, courier services and freight solutions to consumers, corporations, government departments and small to medium sized businesses.

