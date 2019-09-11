Pass the Peas Release Debut EP Greek Heat

(PR.co.nz)

Indie Wellington rockers Pass the Peas have released their 6 track debut EP “Greek Heat”. Greek Heat was inspired by an arm wrestle in a Greek dive bar, an event that made a lasting impact on singer Kurt Vurkuylen and inspired him to write the EP’S opening track and namesake.

Though this EP was recorded as a 4 piece, the band has recently welcomed the addition of Alice Alsweiler as their new lead guitarist. “Alice is amazing, and brings so many more options and so much more funk to the table” (Kurt Vurkuylen).

Pass the Peas have been making an impact in Wellington with their energetic and jazzy live shows, big drums and groovy keyboard solos. They are celebrating the release of their EP and playing for the full time as a full five piece this Friday at Caroline, supported by Poneke punks Dartz, and Wellington legends Ingrid and the Ministers.

