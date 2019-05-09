Street Georges Debut Single “Running Free”

(PR.co.nz) New Reggae Soul music project “Street Georges” are releasing their Debut Single “Running Free” at Ponsonby’s Win-Win Bar on Thursday 9 May 2019 with Special Guest Jarni Blair opening the event. Waikato born frontman Rich Beckmannflay has previously been known playing drums for most of his musical past. Rich recalls a number of shows playing drums for Auckland based reggae/funk/dub/rock band Easy, opening for acts like Salmonella Dub, Katchafire and dDub. Changing from drums to singer songwriter and guitarist early 2018 has led to getting out on the streets busking, playing Open-Mics for live experience and to get direct feedback on songs.

Inspiration for “Running Free” is a personal observation of the resurgence of Te Reo. Rich says it’s hard to describe how a song can be sung from the point of view of the living entity of our Māori language, it’s a heart thing that has flowed into music somehow. The Street Georges sound is influenced by a wide breadth of artists across many genres, searching for a sound somewhere between Trinity Roots and Bonnie Raitt.

Recording started mid 2018 at Redwine Studios, with vocal assists by Ema Barton, bass and engineered by Windon Bradfield, percussion from Mike Beck. Production was completed in May 2019 with Auckland based producer Nathan Judd embedding special sauce into the mix. The last port of call was mastering at Munki Studios by Mike Gibson in time for release during NZ Music Month.

