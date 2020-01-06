TooT SuiTe – Festival for Wellington Region

(PR.co.nz)

The totally new and unique boutique festival experience of TooT Suite is a sophisticated and enjoyable scene for a discerning audience with an exciting blend of awesome music, wonderful food and all the essential elements of a fantastic party with a high quality main stage and visual production in a circus style atmosphere.

Phoenix Foundation | Salmonella Dub Soundsystem | Laughton Kora | Raw Collective | Sunshine Soundsystem | Tawhiri Funk | Band of Crooks | Sim Loco | DJ Pleeze + more…

TooT Suite boutique festival – Kapiti Coast SATURDAY 1st FEBRUARY 2020 Southward Car Museum Paraparaumu, Kapiti Coast

TooT Suite main stage entertainment will start at Noon with gates at 11:11AM on Saturday the 1st of February 2020.

With a promise of an eclectic mix of dub, roots, hip hop and funk from some of our most popular bands and DJs.

Featuring masters of Aotearoa dub and roots Salmonella Dub Soundsystem and the sophistication and melodic rhythms of The Phoenix Foundation – the headline is an exciting boutique finish!

Sharing the headline of the TooT SuiTe boutique festival stage is the Laughton Kora and Sunshine Soundsystem and Raw Collective.

Kapiti Coast locals Simloco and DJ Pleez co-host the show with Wellington MC LANKEE aka ‘The Crooked Poet’. Local Wellington bands Tawhiri Funk and Band of Crooks complete the released line up.

Food is by the famous in Wellington and from the Kapiti Coast ‘Food For The People’ with a diverse menu of great food by the coolest food carts and trucks in the region. Each Monday we will also release information on the superb menus from our selected portable kitchens.

FREE bus shuttles from the railway station every 20 minutes – easy transport from Wellington straight through to TooT SuiTe boutique at the Southward Lawn. An easy schedule from the Wellington Railway Station every hour from 10am on the day. And a return trip that will deliver our patrons to an afterparty in the city.

Organic Wealth have joined the team to ensure effective waste minimisation. We’ll have stations for recycling and waste care with educators and a team to ensure a tidy and

Get Your tickets at a ridiculous GA price of $75.

The very limited TooT Suite NICE VIP PASS by Parrotdog gives patrons an exclusive experience from the moment you arrive at Southward Back Lawn… exclusive valet parking and then a fast track entry for and your plus one to the NICE VIP area side of stage overlooking the TooT Suite boutique festival.

Tickets are exclusively available from COSMIC Ticketing.

Media Release 6 January 2019.