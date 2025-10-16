Auckland’s First Fully Eco‑Friendly Home and Office Cleaning and Lawn Care Packages

Sparkle Property Services, a leading Auckland-based cleaning and maintenance provider, has launched New Zealand’s first eco-friendly property care packages, combining home and office cleaning with garden and lawn maintenance. This all-in-one service makes property care more convenient without compromising quality or sustainability.

Auckland’s One-Stop Eco-Friendly Property Care

Sparkle Property Services addresses Aucklanders’ growing demand for complete property care under one trusted provider. By merging indoor cleaning with outdoor maintenance, Sparkle saves time, reduces hassle, and delivers professional results.

According to a Premium Clean NZ report (July 2025):

1. 73% of residential clients prefer one provider for both indoor and outdoor cleaning.

2. 68% are willing to pay a premium for bundled services.

“We are listening to what Aucklanders are telling us — less hassle, better service, and more time for what they value most,” said Andy Singh, Director of Sparkle Property Services. “Our goal is to remove property care stress and protect the planet at the same time.”

Eco Initiatives

1. Non-toxic, low-scent cleaning products safe for families, pets, and employees

2. Reusable tools and microfiber cloths to reduce waste

3. Solar-powered equipment and electric service vehicles planned by 2026

Consumer NZ reports that 70% of New Zealanders now choose eco-friendly products, making Sparkle’s sustainable approach timely and impactful.

Complete Property Care Packages

Sparkle offers customizable services for homeowners, businesses, landlords, and agents:

Indoor Cleaning: Regular, deep/spring, move-in/out, office sanitisation, carpets, floors

Outdoor Maintenance: Lawn mowing, garden tidying, hedge trimming, green waste removal

Exterior Cleaning: Windows, soft-wash exteriors, roofs & gutters, driveways, post-construction

All services can be booked individually or bundled to save time and cost.

Why Aucklanders Choose Sparkle

1. Integrated indoor & outdoor cleaning

2. Eco-friendly, health-focused products

3. Transparent pricing & easy booking

4. Local, trusted professionals

5. Purpose-built for Auckland’s climate

Future Plans

Sparkle will expand to Hamilton, Wellington, and Nelson in 2026. Upcoming innovations include electric service vehicles, solar-powered tools, and The Sparkle App for real-time bookings and subscriptions.

“Our vision is to become New Zealand’s most trusted, responsible, and locally-focused property service brand,” said Andy Singh.

Community Commitment

As a locally owned and operated business, Sparkle invests in local training, hires Auckland professionals, and supports community sustainability initiatives.

Booking & Pricing

Booking is simple and transparent.

Visit https://sparkleforyou.co.nz/

or call 0800 775 548 for instant quotes, online scheduling, and secure payments.

Sparkle Property Services — Shine Inside and Out.

Media Release on 17 October 2025

Media Contact

Andy, Sparkle Property Services

andy@sparkleforyou.co.nz

0800 775 548

https://sparkleforyou.co.nz/