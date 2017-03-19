Aucklands new Group Dating Phenomenon

(PR.co.nz) Date With Eight is a brand new social networking company that provides opportunities for singles in Auckland to attend group dates in relaxed, social settings. They organise group dating opportunities in Auckland and are designed to provide a fun and safe environment to develop real life connections. They are a fantastic solution to the digitally driven dating world that is evolving.

All About the Dates

• All dates are pre-arranged by Date With Eight. This includes the venue, the time and any activities

• Each date is attended by 4 men and 4 women of a similar age.

• The target age range for the networking service is 22-50

• There is no awkward talk of splitting the bill. Each person pays a set fee before attending

• Dates are interactive and include cycling, cooking classes, comedy shows, kayaking, after-work drinks, and shake dates

• It’s safe – no personal information is shared and members can attend dates with friends, as long as they are members too

Why Group Dating?

Singles are growing tired of the online dating culture. Online dating platforms are fast developing a reputation as time-wasters, and only for those looking for casual hook-ups and text romances. Nearly 70% of NZ online daters have had a negative online dating experience which has put their safety and personal information at risk. Online dating has been regarded as superficial and emotionless. People are getting fed up with cat-fishing, ghosting and daters not living up to their on-screen personas.

Group Dating is a fantastic alternative to online dating. The group dynamic relieves the pressure of a traditional blind date, so is great for every personality type. The atmosphere is light hearted and is designed to meet new people, have fun and try new activities. It does not have to include romance, but if you meet someone you would like to know better, then you can exchange details. “I think the nature of the service will attract the types of people with more genuine intentions – this was reflected well on my date as the quality of people were top notch.” Male, 36.

How Does It Work?

1. Register for free on the www.datewitheight.co.nz to become a member and gain access to weekly events

2. Select the events that suit you, based on your interests, age range and location

3. Attend the pre-arranged date and enjoy meeting new people and trying new things!

Media Release 19 March 2017.