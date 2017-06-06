Start Training for Lake Taupo Cycle Challenge 2017.

(PR.co.nz) There’s around 170 days left to get ready for New Zealand’s largest cycle event the Lake Taupo Cycle Challenge 2017.

Ex-pro ironman and cyclist Jianni Koutsos says now is the time to start training, particularly for anyone entering the 160-kilometre category.

“If you don’t have much riding experience, that’s a long way. Proper preparation is key to having fun and avoiding injuries,” he says.

But with winter bringing short, dark days, Koutsos admits finding time to train is hard.

When it’s impossible to ride outdoors New Zealand’s first dedicated indoor cycling studio, VBike, provides a realistic and effective training option.

Its high-tech approach delivers cyclists tailored workouts that drive fitness gains. Each class includes high and low intensity intervals to help riders get fit and avoid over or under training.

Alongside regular classes, VBike has designed a Lake Taupo Cycle Challenge training programme that’s suitable for cyclists of all abilities.

The 12-week Lake Taupo Cycle Challenge training programme includes regular fitness assessments, weekly indoor training sessions and a pre-race virtual ride of the most difficult elements of the course.

Media Release 6 June 2017.