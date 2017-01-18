LawnPros Launches as New Zealand’s First Exclusive Lawn Care Directory

(PR.co.nz) Auckland, New Zealand – Everyone wants an attractive lawn, adding curb appeal and value to their homes and businesses, while taking the hassle out of much needed lawn services. With the launch of LawnPros, consumers and business owners can find New Zealand’s first, exclusive lawn care directory, promising quick and easy quotes from trusted lawn care professionals across the region. Offering a listing of the most trustworthy lawn care specialists, LawnPros allows clients to save time and money by comparing rates and services for the required lawn care project.

At LawnPros, clients simply enter the details of their lawn care needs (a short 30-second process), and within a short time, receive up to five quotes from lawn care professionals. Clients can then easily compare prices, while checking honest, reliable reviews, and then make the hire that is right for them and their lawn care project. Savings mount up quickly, often upwards of 40 percent, by simply comparing rates. Each rate quote comes with no obligation and features the services of dependable professional lawn care providers.

The first of its kind lawn care directory features experts and authorities in lawn care, all with years of experience, all fully vetted by LawnPros. The lawn care professionals highlighted on the LawnPros average 5 plus years of experience, so clients can rest assured they are hiring specialists who will get the job done right the first time, always in a timely manner. In order to remain on the LawnPros network, the lawn care professionals must maintain a high customer service rating (4 or 5) for workmanship, timeliness, and customer service.

“We launched New Zealand’s first and only lawn care directory for trusted lawn mowing professionals in New Zealand to help our community find the trusted lawn care professionals local to them. In addition to being an exclusive lawn care directory of NZ’s best lawn mowing pros, the directory is also a lead generation platform. The site currently generates over 5500 plus visits each month with over 800 plus lawn mowing customers connecting with our lawn care pros.” – Nate Whitaker, LawnPros

About LawnPros: LawnPros was launched as New Zealand’s first and only lawn care directory and comparison website, connecting trusted lawn care professionals with customers looking for quality lawn care services in their area.

