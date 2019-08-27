TH Construction Celebrate 6 Years of Business

(PR.co.nz) TH Construction recently celebrated their sixth year in business, providing building services for clients throughout the Rodney region.



The Warkworth based builder, started up in the area in 2013, and has steadily grown to a small, dedicated team who has completed hundreds of successful construction projects.



Founded by Tim Henry, TH Construction is managed by himself and his wife, Amy who works behind the scenes to ensure clients stay informed and day-to-day operations run smoothly.



Henry credits this recent business milestone to their emphasis on honest communication, transparency and quality control. Even as the business has expanded, he has chosen to remain on the tools to ensure their high standards of workmanship remain maintained.



“The construction industry always has its ups and downs”, explains Henry.



Working in the industry for 18 years, Henry has experienced both the prosperous and the more difficult times in the building industry.



When the construction sector is booming, you begin to see more and more new construction companies popping up overnight, says Henry, however it becomes obvious who was simply out to make a quick buck as building begins to slow and these businesses begin to fold.



“When we first started TH Construction in 2013, we knew we wanted to be a building company which could stand the test of time and weather these inevitable fluctuations”.



“We have achieved this through our emphasis on reputation – Warkworth is a small town and if you do right by people, they will do right by you”.



It appears there will be little shortage of work for in the foreseeable future, with the greater Warkworth region earmarked as one of the largest areas for residential growth in the country over the next 20 years.



With the soon-to-be-completed northern motorway extension further improving access to the area, the population is set to increase five-fold to over 20,000 people in this time period.



“When we created TH Construction, we knew that we wanted to be in it for the long haul – we are very proud to have made it to the 6-year mark – but we plan to stick around for many years to come”.

Media Contact

Tim & Amy Henry, TH Construction

Email: t.h.constructionltd@gmail.com

Phone: 021826605

Website: https://thconstruction.co.nz/