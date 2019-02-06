Three New Zealand Super Rugby teams sign up to use STATSport’s GPS tracking technology

(PR.co.nz) Three New Zealand Super Rugby teams have signed up to use STATSports’ World Rugby-approved sports monitoring technology.

The separate deals with the Blues, Hurricanes and Chiefs adds to the company’s growing roster of professional rugby teams which includes the national sides of England, Ireland, France, South Africa and others, alongside club sides including Saracens, Leinster, Racing 92 and Wasps.

The New Zealand teams will benefit from the most accurate GPS tracking technology currently available through STATSports’ APEX system.

It has the ability to track every individual collision and analyse each scrum to give impact timing differentials and return-to-feet statistics for individual players, as well as standard metrics such as speed, distance, accelerations, decelerations and more.

Sean O’Connor, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of STATSports said: “We’re delighted to have signed up with three of the clubs we most admire in world rugby. Our technology means they’ll be able to get deep insight into the performance of their players and make sure that each and every one of them are operating at the peak of their abilities.

Head of Physical Performance at the Hurricanes David Gray said: “We are obviously excited from a performance perspective because the APEX system will help us to more accurately track players in training and in games and allow us to make adjustments in real time. We believe it will go a long way to bringing them back seamlessly and allow us to assess how much we can load on them.

“It will also allow us to accurately track exactly how much work a player has done in terms of his running outputs, his contacts, his collisions, his scrum efforts and his density of work to make sure we get the right performance on game day.”

Phil Healey, Head Strength and Conditioning Coach for the Blues said: “We are delighted to be in partnership with STATSports, who are world leaders in GPS technology and training load management. Our aspirations are to be the best, so working with the best is a vital step in achieving this goal.”

As well as rugby, STATSports is also a central plank in the soccer world.

The FIFA-approved GPS tracking company are world leaders in the industry with an elite client list which includes many EPL clubs including Manchester United, Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool, as well as top Italian team Juventus plus many other international federations including England, Germany and Brazil.

The deals with the Super Rugby teams follow the company’s landmark agreements with US Soccer, the Chinese Football Association and the Brazilian Football Confederation for its APEX device, which is also used by European champions Portugal, Belgium, England and Ireland. In addition, the technology is used by many of the world’s biggest sporting organisations across the English Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, MLS, NFL, NBA, rugby union and international hockey.

STATSports also recently launched its APEX Athlete Series – the most advanced, wearable athlete performance tracking device on the market – which allows individuals to track their data in the same manner as the world’s biggest sport stars (#TrackLikeAPro). It retails at £249.99.

STATSports’ APEX system tracks each athlete’s performance during practice sessions and games and provides direct and invaluable real-time feedback to coaching staff and players.

It measures and analyses physical attributes of players and can provide details on metrics such as distance covered, speed, acceleration, as well as insights on player load and the level of fatigue and injury risk of the athlete/player.

Media Release on 6 February 2019 by Lanyon Communications

Media Contact

David Elliott, Lanyon Communications

Email: david.elliott@lanyoncommunications.com

Phone: +44 7779 698651

Website: https://statsports.com/